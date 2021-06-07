City records show hundreds of emergency calls to motel on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – The Monday morning shooting of a man is just the latest sign of trouble at an east side motel.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 2 a.m. at the Budget 8 Inn, located at 6850 East 21st Street. Police say the shooting victim was located and transported for treatment in crucial condition. The victim was expected to survive.

The incident comes less than one month after a man was shot and killed at the Budget 8 Inn. The shooting on May 13 happened the same day that police investigated a fatal drug overdose at the motel. A deadly shooting also happened at the motel in November.

Officials at the Marion County Coroner’s Office say the Budget 8 Inn has become a “hot spot” for drugs, overdoses and various other crimes associated with drug activity. Online police reports show a variety of issues at the motel in recent months, including various disturbances, theft, burglary and battery.

According to the Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, there have been 317 police runs to the Budget 8 Inn so far in 2021. The data also shows there have been 56 Indianapolis Fire Department runs this year. In total, there have been 373 emergency runs to the motel through the end of May, 2021.

In addition, data from Indianapolis EMS shows the agency has responded to the Budget 8 Inn 58 times in 2021. Dating back to 2018, 31% of runs to the motel have been for overdoses, according to spokesperson Brian Van Bokkelan. However, data from Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services only includes IMPD and Indianapolis Fire Department calls.

Indianapolis city code states a hotel or motel can be put on probation and required to come up with a mitigation plan if the business has 2.5 emergency runs per room in one year. As of the end of May, the Budget 8 Inn has 2.09 runs per room, which means the motel is currently in good standing with the city of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services spokesperson Brandi Pahl pointed out that the city’s hotel and motel ordinance formula does not factor in emergency calls from motel or hotel employees. Only emergency calls from citizens or guests apply.

On Monday, a sign could be seen posted outside the Budget 8 Inn office door.

“If you need police assistance, notify the office,” the sign said. “911 calls from rooms may result in you being asked to leave without a refund. 50-dollar penalty will apply.”

Budget 8 Inn employees declined to comment when approached and asked for comment Monday.

“The Budget 8 Inn’s license expires on January 22, 2022,” Pahl said in a statement. “At which time DBNS will take into consideration any complaints and data that we have collected before issuing a renewal.”