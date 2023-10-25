CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has pleaded guilty after he was initially charged with sex trafficking minors from Indiana.

According to court documents, filed on Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Payton Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of minors related to an October 2022 investigation.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, two 16-year-olds were recovered from Brown’s Cincinnati home after they were reported missing from separate cities in Indiana.

Officials reported at the time that Brown met the first minor on 3Fun, an online dating app. Brown then posted pictures of the minor to a website between June and October 2022 to “advertise for sexual encounters.” The release said the minor had sex with numerous men for money, which was then given to Brown.

Officials reported at the time that Brown then picked up a second minor in Indianapolis and brought her to his Cincinnati home.

At the time, officials said sex trafficking a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison. According to court documents, Brown was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal on Wednesday.