MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police have confirmed that the remains of a child were found in Morgan County.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are the lead investigating agency in regards to the deceased child with Indiana State Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department assisting in the investigation.

At this time, police are not releasing any information about what led detectives to the remains and if the remains are connected to any other case.

Recent court documents confirmed that IMPD investigators believe that missing 2-year-old Oaklee Snow is dead and that her body was disposed of somewhere in Indiana. IMPD would not speak on if those latest developments are related to the child’s remains found in Morgan County.

Police said the Morgan County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for identifying the remains who will then notify IMPD.