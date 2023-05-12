INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot and critically injured on the city’s near east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of N. Kealing Avenue, near the Little Flower neighborhood on the city’s near east side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a child with a gunshot wound. The child, IMPD said, is in critical condition and has been taken to Riley Hospital.

“Preliminarily this incident was reported as possibly self-inflicted and accidental, but this has not been confirmed,” IMPD said.

This is a developing story. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene.