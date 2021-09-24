2-year-old shot by stray bullet on the city’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of North Elder Avenue where a 2-year-old was shot.

IMPD said shots were fired at the near west side home just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening. When officers arrived, they found a child with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The child has been transported to Riley Hospital in stable condition.

Nightwatch Captain Michael Leepper said at least two adults and three kids were sleeping inside the home at the time of the shooting. Investigators believe the shooter or shooters were outside of the home. It is unclear if the suspects were on foot or in a car.

“A wife and her husband were in bed asleep when the rounds came through the house, striking the small child. A very senseless act of violence,” said Leepper.

The house itself was struck several times. No one else was hit by the gunfire, including two other children asleep in the home at the time.

“Any life is precious but for a small child that’s asleep in bed with their family that has no inclination at that age that people are even bad… To experience that is just devastating,” said Leepper.

Police say it’s unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.