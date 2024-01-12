NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man and woman are under arrest after a child called 911 due to two adults overdosing on drugs.

Johnnie Rae Clark, 26, and Christopher Pierce, 33, are both charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, with Clark facing two counts and Pierce one.

According to court documents, police were called out to a home in the 2300 block of N. Hillsboro Road on Monday after a child called 911 and reported two adults who wouldn’t wake up.

Officers arrived on scene and first located Pierce, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Mazda parked outside the home. Police said Pierce wasn’t responsive and remained unresponsive even after two doses of Narcan — an overdose reversal drug.

Police said Pierce wasn’t alone in the Mazda as a one-year-old child was in the back seat.

Inside the home police found an unresponsive Clark along with two children under the age of 11.

The oldest child told police that Clark and Pierce had gone outside earlier and gotten into the Mazda with the one-year-old. Pierce ended up remaining outside with Clark coming back into the house before she “began to flop around” and passed out.

Both Clark and Pierce were transported to the hospital where the pair eventually admitted to ingesting what they thought was cocaine in the presence of the one-year-old child.

Police charged both with endangering the health and safety of the three children in their care and arrested Clark. Pierce remained at the Henry County Hospital and will transported to jail after he’s been deemed fit for incarnation.