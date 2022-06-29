INDIANAPOLIS — Felony charges are filed against an Indianapolis man following a deadly hit-and-run on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 30-year-old Stephen Moore on Saturday for his alleged role in the fatal hit and run. The incident, IMPD said, occurred around 6 p.m. Friday on North Shadeland Avenue on the east side, just north of Washington Street.

Moore is now charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

After allegedly causing the deadly crash on Shadeland, multiple witnesses told police the suspect jumped a fence and took off running. The suspect quickly sprinted past IMPD’s East District headquarters before he was found hiding in a stall of a nearby car wash.

Booking photo of Stephen Moore

Driving home from work with his father Friday night, Mario Villareal Islas died after police said Moore crossed the center line and caused a deadly collision. The victim’s father, who was in the passenger seat, survived the crash.

Witnesses claim Moore appeared to fall asleep behind the wheel before the crash.

When officers found Moore, police said he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

“These are preventable. These are 100 percent preventable by smart choices and not getting behind the wheel impaired,” said Devon McDonald, the executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

McDonald said that case is one of nearly 400 deadly crashes in Indiana so far this year.

According to a press release by McDonald’s agency:

Since the start of the pandemic, traffic fatalities have been on the rise across the state and nation. Last year in Indiana, a total of 931 people lost their lives on the road – the highest in the past decade. Unfortunately, it’s a trend that has continued in 2022. Early estimates from ICJI show that 404 people have been killed in crashes so far this year. That’s 17 more when compared to the same time in 2021.

“It’s a huge issue. It’s a growing issue,” said McDonald. “We’re actually outpacing where we were in 2021, 2020 and 2019.”

According to the affidavit in Moore’s case, the suspect confessed he ran from the scene because he was nervous and admitted he “hypothetically” had a beer, taken Xanex and smoked weed before the crash.

IMPD thanked the witnesses who stayed on the scene, spoke to detectives and gave an account of what occurred to apprehend the alleged suspect.

Court records show Moore has been charged with intoxicated driving five other times over the last decade, all in Bartholomew county.

Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, McDonald hopes everyone on the roads remembers that driving under the influence can easily turn deadly.

“Fourth of July is part of 100 deadly days of summer where we see an increase in the number of fatal crashes that occur,” said McDonald. “One of the big messages I have is it’s all about making good choices.”

McDonald urges anyone attending Fourth of July parties, plan ahead for a safe ride home by designating a sober driver in advance or by using a ride service or public transportation. Never let friends get behind the wheel if they’re impaired.

To further prevent drunk driving, ICJI’s Sober Ride Indiana program is running a special holiday campaign in Ft. Wayne and Indianapolis this weekend. From July 1-4, the program is offering $15 off Uber and Lyft rides up to 1,000 redemptions (per city).

Following an initial court hearing, Moore is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Marion County jail.