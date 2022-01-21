CBP officers in Indy detain 1,207 fake driver’s licenses

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Indianapolis seized more than 1,200 counterfeit driver’s licenses last week.

The licenses came in three shipments from Hong Kong with the contents described as “Game Card.” 358 license were the first shipment, 482 in the second, and 367 in the third.

CBP officials say the first shipment was on its way to Chicago, and the second and third were headed to addresses in New York.

The counterfeit licenses were for more than 20 states including California, Texas, Illinois and New Jersey. The majority were for college-age people, and some pictures were used more than once but with different names.

“Some of the major concerns as it relates to fraudulent identity documents is identity theft, worksite enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, fraud linked to immigration-related crimes such as human smuggling and human trafficking, and these documents can be used by those individuals associated with terrorism to minimize scrutiny from travel screening measures,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of CBP’s Field Operations-Chicago.

Besides being used by minors for the illegal consumption of alcohol, officials say the fake IDs can also be used in identity theft and immigration fraud cases, as well as by individuals associated with terrorism to minimize scrutiny from travel screening measures.

CBP Officers coordinate findings with CBP’s Fraudulent Document Analysis Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and other federal partners to combat this illicit activity.