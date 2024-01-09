PERU, Ind. — Officers reportedly used a Taser before arresting a Peru man on child molestation charges.

A release by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that after an investigation, 38-year-old Scott E. Vanarsdale was alleged to have molested a child.

When officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant at Vanarsdale’s home on Jan. 5, police said an altercation between deputies and the suspect ensued.

Vanarsdale was taken into police custody following the altercation after officers used a Taser to “gain his compliance.”

Vanarsdale was charged with:

two counts of child molesting, Level 1 felony

two counts of sexual battery, Level 6 felony

neglect of a dependent, Level 6 felony

criminal confinement, Level 6 felony

contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Class A misdemeanor

resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor

A jury trial was scheduled for April 17 at 8:30 a.m.