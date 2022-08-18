CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation.

Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of an active investigation.

Wednesday, August 17, Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow was contacted by ISP and notified that charges were going to be filed against Longyear as a result of an investigation. ISP asked that Chief Barlow not release any information in order to “protect the integrity of their investigation”, according to a release.

Longyear began working for CPD in June 2021 and had worked for the Clay County Sherriff’s Department prior to his arrival at Carmel.



After learning of Longyears’ arrest and subsequent release in Clay County on Wednesday, Chief Barlow accepted his resignation from CPD.