CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department was evacuated Tuesday after it received a bomb threat.

The building at 3 Civic Square — near Rangeline Road and Gradle Drive — was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” CPD said.

About 20 minutes after posting a tweet asking the public to stay away, CPD posted an update stating that a sweep of the building didn’t turn up anything suspicious.

“We are resuming business as usual,” police said.

