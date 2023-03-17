LAWRENCE, Ind. – A carjacking led to a chase and crash on the north side, police say.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, someone reported a carjacking around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 9100 block of East 56th Street. The victim was not hurt during the incident, police said.

A few minutes later, officers spotted the vehicle heading westbound in the 8200 block of Pendleton Pike. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver wouldn’t stop and exited onto 465.

The driver then got onto southbound Keystone; police terminated the pursuit at 80th Street and Keystone because of high speeds and traffic.

Moments later, the vehicle crashed at 75th Street and Keystone, police said. The driver and passenger got out and took off.

Lawrence and IMPD officers caught the driver shortly afterwards. They were unable to locate the passenger.

The incident remains under investigation.