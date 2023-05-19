INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted of raping a child in California was sentenced to federal prison after failing to register as a sex offender after moving to Indiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced David Day, 54, of Alexandria, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

Day was convicted in 1992 for raping a minor under 14 years of age in the state of California. He was released on parole in 2011 and later sent back to prison. He was released a second time in 2015 and was required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

On March 14, 2015, Day signed a notice with the following statement: “If I move outside California, I am required by federal law to register in the new state within three (3) working days.”

Officials say Day renewed his sex offender registration 11 times in California.

However, that changed when he moved to Alexandria, Indiana in October of 2019. Day did not register as a sex offender from October 2019 to July 27, 2021.

“Sex offender registries exist to help protect our communities from violent child rapists like this defendant,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers. “This prosecution and sentence should put every sex offender who is required to register on notice—failure to comply with federal registration requirements may result in a serious prison sentence. I commend the Marshals Service for their continuing efforts to keep our children safe.”

Day must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison. Day must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.