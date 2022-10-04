HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A California man found to have roughly 20 pounds of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills after being pulled over near Greenwood was sentenced to almost four years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
Felix Becerra-Aguilera, age 40, was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
Indiana State Police said on Sept. 13 of 2021, a trooper noticed a Chevrolet passenger car following another vehicle too closely in the center lane of I-70 and pulled it over. The D.O.J. said Becerra-Aguilera gave the trooper written consent to search his vehicle.
During the search, authorities found multiple wrapped packages that contained Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills inside hollowed-out seat cushions, as well as fentanyl pills and two-kilogram bricks of fentanyl in the backrest of the front seats, according to the D.O.J. In all, Becerra-Aguilera had 15.8 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills and 4.4 pounds of pure fentanyl, state police noted.
Authorities also found $2,000 in cash inside a bag in Becerra-Aguilera’s vehicle.
The D.O.J. added that Becerra-Aguilera admitted to troopers that he was being paid to drive the drugs to Philadelphia.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage. One kilogram — or 2.2 pounds — of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.