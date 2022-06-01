MUNCIE, Ind. — A man is accused of getting into a stranger’s car in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart and demanding her to drive away, but not before two quick acting bystanders interfered.

The incident reportedly happened Friday night just after 7:45 at the Southside Walmart located at 1501 E. 29th Street.

According to a probable cause affidavit the victim, a 69-year-old woman, and her husband were backing out of a parking space when a man, identified as 62-year-old Boyd Wright, appeared behind them. Wright allegedly waved the woman to continue backing out and when she did, he opened the back door of the car and got in.

“[The victim] advised he put his arm around her face and neck holding her to the seat and stated “go, get me out of here,'” an arrest affidavit read.

According to the report, the victim told officers she laid on the horn and other pedestrians began to look over and started walking towards her.

“[The victim] advised the man got out of the vehicle and started to run away, and was chased by two individuals,” the affidavit read.

One of those two men, Adam Tucker, said he was walking back to his truck when he heard the commotion.

“All I heard was a car horn, like really loud, for about 10-15 seconds,” said Tucker. “I seen a dude hop out of a car and then I had seen another dude walk after him, yelling ‘stop him, stop him.'”

Tucker said, instinct kicked in, and that’s exactly what he did.

“As he took off running I knew something had to be wrong, you know what I mean, so I got out of the truck and I literally ran all the way across the parking lot,” said Tucker.

At one point, Tucker said the suspect realized he was making ground on him.

“When I started catching up to him, the dude starting panicking when he looked back and saw me and he fell and I just kind of kept him subdued really until cops got there,” said Tucker. “By the time we had really made it to him, he had fell and then he tried to run and jump a fence, which he was not in the shape to jump a fence whatsoever.”

According to police, deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office were nearby and made it to them quickly, detaining Wright. Officers with the Muncie Police Department were also responding to the scene for a call about a subject causing trouble, and when they got there, ultimately took Wright into custody.

“The biggest thing is if you see something that looks wrong, it probably is wrong, calling 911 is obviously the recommended course of action,” said MPD Deputy Chief Chris Deegan. “You never know what you might get yourself into if you choose to act.”

However, he added that it was the actions of the individuals that stepped in to help, which ultimately led to a quick arrest here.

“Kudos to the bystanders that took some steps to help an individual that needed help,” said Deegan. “It’s a win for us when we get somebody that gets apprehended quickly and without injury, and that would be the victim on this side of things.”

Deegan said this is an example also of the collaborative effort between the community, county and local police agencies. He said it also serves as a reminder of the importance of seeing something, and saying something.

“It could have been a lot worse. He could have gotten in that lady’s car, he could have gotten away with her, he could’ve hurt her,” said Tucker. “I seen her get out and how shaken up and stuff she was and it was just like an instant reaction.”

Tucker said he just hopes he did what anyone would have done if he found himself on the other side of the situation, in the victim’s shoes.

“If myself and the other dude hadn’t seen it happen, I probably wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if something had happened or like life-threatening would have honestly happened to her,” Tucker said. “The lady told me after it was all said and done that I was like a guardian angel in the right place.”

Although he said that made him feel good to hear, he said he’s been worried about the victim since the incident, and wants to let her know he hopes she is okay.

Wright was taken to the Delaware County Jail where he was released after posting bond, which was set at $8,500.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office said it is still reviewing the case to determine whether formal charges will be filed.