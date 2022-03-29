INDIANAPOLIS — A brother and sister were hospitalized Monday following a shooting on Indy’s east side that police said was witnessed by two children.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 6:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Riley Place in an area near Southeastern and Emerson avenues.

Witnesses told police the shooting appeared to be domestic related. IMPD said bystanders saw an argument escalate to gunfire and leave two people wounded.

“We heard some commotion and heard four or five shots,” a witness, who asked not to be identified, said. “We saw a guy run off and heard a woman screaming and a guy on the ground.”

The witness said after watching the gunman run away past his apartment, he and others tried to come to the aid of the two victims.

“She was screaming for help. We grabbed the towels to try and stop the bleeding,” they said. “She saying it was her brother that got shot.”

The female victim’s brother was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. IMPD reported that the woman was in good condition and told police and neighbors the shooter was the father of her kids.

“The shooter was her baby daddy,” the witness said. “Her brother came over to stop him from hitting on her and they got into and he took off shooting him.”

Police said two children also witnessed the shooting from inside the family’s car.

“We’re really lucky we didn’t have a child that was killed out of this,” IMPD Captain Mike Leepper said. “There were two small children in the vehicle when the shooting occurred.”

Despite the violence, as of last week, IMPD reported the number of non-fatal shooting victims so far this year is down significantly compared to last year. The numbers, however, are still higher than they were in 2018, 2019 or 2020.

So far in 2022 there have been 123 non-fatal shooting victims. At the same time in 2021, there were 157 victims, 93 victims in 2020, 90 victims in 2019 and 94 in 2018.

“We’re trying to figure out what we can do as a community to stop this,” said the witness. “It’s senseless. It’s pointless. It’s stupid.”

Investigators confirmed that the suspect in the shooting was known to the victims. Police are still asking that anyone with information on the shooting to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).