WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Brookston man was arrested on Saturday after a reported sexual battery incident at the West Lafayette Post Office.

According to a news release from the city of West Lafayette, 76-year-old Willard Cutter was arrested and preliminary charged with sexual battery, battery and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle in relation to the incident.

This comes after West Lafayette police officers were dispatched to the West Lafayette Post Office around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on a reported sexual battery incident. According to the release, officers met with a woman who reported that a man, later identified as Cutter, approached her in the Walmart parking lot and asked her for assistance in locating the post office.

The release said the woman led Cutter to the post office. When they arrived, Cutter reportedly approached the woman again, reached into her car and “assaulted her by touching her in a sexual manner.”

“The woman fought back against the assault and began honking her car horn to gain the attention of passersby,” the release said. “A good Samaritan observed what was happened and came to her aid, pulling the man away from her car.”

The release said Cutter attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle but was stopped by police nearby. The department is asking the public for anyone with more information, or anyone who has “potentially been victimized by” Cutter, to call the department at 765-775-5200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline by calling 800-78-CRIME.