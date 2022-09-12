CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Connersville have provided an update on the investigation into a dead body found over the weekend in the city, clarifying that there is no evidence connecting the death to another body also found under suspicious circumstances less than a month ago.

The most recent body was found just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning, when officers with the Connersville Police Department discovered a man dead in the 1300 block of Grand Avenue. A release from CPD sent Monday identified the man as 47-year-old Joshua Durham.

In the release, CPD said their officers, along with Indiana State Police and the county coroner, were in the beginning stages of the death investigation. They also said they were actively seeking any information on the case that residents may have and that no more information will be released “for protection of the integrity” of the investigation.

“Our department has been in constant communication with Mayor Frank, who has offered any assistance to supplement our needs as this investigation continues,” Chief Randy Bolos said. “Public safety is, and will always be the priority for this department. We ask for your patience and understanding as we move forward with this investigation and understand that the timing of released information is only done in the interest of advancing our efforts.”

The release from CPD went on to say that there is no validity to the recent speculation that Durham’s death is in any way related to the death of 53-year-old Thomas Combs in August. Combs was found in Connersville’s Dale Cemetery around 7 a.m. on Aug. 17. Detectives have determined he had been shot to death at some point that night.

CPD is asking anyone that may have information on Durham’s death to contact Detective Josh Tudor at (765) 825-2111 ext. 251.