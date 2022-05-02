INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a body was found outside an abandoned IPS school on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of Millersville Road and E. 42nd Street at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Police said a deceased male was located outside the abandoned school who appeared to have been shot.

Police said they do not believe there is an active threat to the area. The Marion County Coroner will determine the exact manner and cause of death and release the name of the deceased once family notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Condon at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Condon@indy.gov. To remain anoymous, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).