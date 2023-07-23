INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a dead body was recovered from a west side retention pond, less than 2 days after officers responded to the same area for a shooting incident.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to a retention pond in the 1500 block of Hillcot Lane on the city’s west side on report of a possible body in the water.

Upon arrival to the area, IMPD said officers found an adult male unresponsive in the water. With the help of the Wayne Twp. Fire Department, the man was recovered from the water.

The man, who has yet to be directly identified by IMPD, was pronounced dead at the scene. Furthermore, investigators said that he had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Given the evidence, IMPD said that homicide detectives responded to further the investigation. Soon, they realized that the dead body may be connected to an incident in the same area that had occurred the day prior.

IMPD officers were called just after 4 a.m. Saturday to an incident of shots fired in the same 1500 block of Hillcot Lane. While investigating, IMPD said officers learned that there had been a disturbance at a local home involving the owner and a known male suspect.

During the disturbance, IMPD confirmed that shots were fired and that the suspect fled in an unknown direction. Aggravated assault detectives found evidence to show that the suspect had been shot at the scene.

Despite launching a drone survey of the area and finding his vehicle near the incident, that suspect went undiscovered after the shooting. That is, until Sunday.

“Information gathered at both scenes gives detectives reason to believe the suspect is the same person found in the water,” IMPD said in a homicide release.

According to IMPD, an autopsy to determine the exact manner and cause of death will be carried out by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. The coroner will also release the man’s name once next-of-kin has been notified.

IMPD is asking that anyone with information about this shooting incident and body recovery please contact Homicide Detective Christopher Edwards by calling (317) 327-3475 or by email at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.

No other information was immediately provided by IMPD. This article will be updated as more information is released.