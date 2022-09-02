INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday.
We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
by: Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
Posted:
Updated:
