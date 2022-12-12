INDIANAPOLIS — A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a “shots fired” incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday.

Ronald Sexton, better known for his Donnie Baker persona on “The Bob & Tom Show,” was listed on an incident report from Dec. 11.

Just before 2 a.m., someone fired shots at Sexton on N. Shadeland Avenue near I-465 and 82nd Street.

According to the report, one male suspect was identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sexton was not believed to have been injured in the incident.

We have reached out to Sexton and “The Bob & Tom Show” for comment.