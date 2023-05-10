BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man has been found guilty of downloading dozens of videos and images that depicted graphic sexual abuse of minors — some under the age of 10.

James Lee Willis, 40, was found guilty by a federal jury of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He faces between five and 20 years in prison.

According to the court documents, police first became aware of Willis’s online activity in January 2018. An IP address traced to Willis’s home depicted videos and images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, the U.S Attorney’s Office said.

Some of the files were said to be extremely graphic and included videos and images of adult men raping minors under the age of 10, according to evidence presented by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents detail that Willis reportedly downloaded and watched dozens of files containing these child exploitation videos and images in both January and February of 2018.

As part of his sentencing, Willis will have to register as a sex offender.

Willis will be sentenced by a federal judge at a later date.