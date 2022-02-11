BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man was charged with murder after police found a body wrapped in blankets and bound with rope in a house he occupied.

At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said they received an anonymous call stating that someone had been shot at a home in the 900 block of West Graham Drive.

The Bloomington Police Department said after speaking with two people who claimed to have knowledge of the shooting, investigators petitioned for and received a search warrant.

During the search, investigators located a man — identified as 56-year-old Gary O’Bryant — at the residence who claimed to be napping on the couch, per BPD.

Police said officers found evidence that someone had been injured inside the home, and then discovered a dead man wrapped in several blankets that were bound with rope in a bedroom.

After being interviewed by investigators, O’Bryant was taken to the Monroe County Jail for initial charges of dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and failure to report a dead body.

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday determined that the man — age 29 — died from a gunshot wound. Authorities are withholding his identity until next of kin is notified.

BPD said investigators continued to interview those with knowledge of the shooting and eventually developed probable cause to charge O’Bryant with murder.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Josh Burnworth at 812-339-4477.