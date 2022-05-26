BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man was arrested and charged after he sold a woman drugs that led to her death, according to police.

Kenneth J. White, age 38, was arrested on a charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. The charge stems from an incident in February in which a woman was found dead in White’s apartment.

On February 22, police were called to the Crawford Apartments on Henderson Street after a woman — identified as Aleah Blake — was found dead.

According to court documents, White admitted to police that he sold Blake heroine for $5. White went on to explain that he, Blake and a third individual smoked heroine in his bedroom that evening. White stated that after they smoked, Blake became relaxed and watched a video on her phone while the other individual fell asleep. White said he left the two in the bedroom and went out to his apartment.

When White went to check on Blake, he found her skin color did not look right and tried to wake her up but could not. White said he attempted to perform CPR and administered Narcan but it did not revive her. He began to panic, screamed for help and had a neighbor call 911, per court documents.

Documents show that the other individual told a similar story.

Police said text messages on White’s phone verified that he sold and distributed narcotics, specifically heroine.

Toxicology results showed that Blake tested positive for naloxone, methamphetamine, opioids and had a “very abnormal high positive screen for fentanyl,” per court records.