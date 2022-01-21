Bloomington man arrested on child molestation, porn charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 36-year-old Bloomington man was arrested this week on child molestation and child pornography charges after his girlfriend found the porn on his cellphone, according to court documents.

Documents show that on Jan. 18, a woman called the Bloomington Police Department to report what she believed to be child porn on her boyfriend’s cellphone. She told police that her boyfriend — Paul Smith — was out with a friend and had left one of his cellphones behind. She said discovered the porn when she opened the phone to turn off his notifications, as the alerts were irritating her.

On the phone, police found images depicting child porn and a video of a man — who the woman claimed was Smith — engaged in a sexual act near a girl under the age of 18, court documents state.

Officers waited at Smith’s addresses for him to return and arrested him upon his arrival. Police said Smith had marijuana on him, along with a package containing cocaine.

During his interview with police, Smith admitted that the man in the video was him, documents show. Police said he also admitted to using marijuana and cocaine.

Smith was taken to the Monroe County Jail where he faces charges of child molestation, possession of child pornography, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.