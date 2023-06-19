BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man is accused of escalating an argument to near-deadly violence by taking out his gun and firing at least eight shots at the victim, striking him multiple times.

Quentin R. Farmer Sr., 47, was arrested on Saturday night on Madison Avenue after an arrest warrant was issued his arrest.

The Bloomington Police Department said that Farmer allegedly shot a man in the 2600 block of S. Madison Street on Friday night before then fleeing the area. Officers were called to Madison Street on reports of the shooting only to find the victim had driven himself to Willow Court where he was found collapsed in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was said to be in stable condition after being taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

Police determined the shooting occurred near Madison and Watson streets at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday. Officers located a total of eight spent 9mm casings at the scene of the shooting.

Police said the victim and Farmer had reportedly been arguing when Farmer is accused of pulling out his gun and opening fire on the victim. The victim then got into his vehicle and drove away from the shooting scene before stopping at Willow Court and collapsing in a driveway.

Farmer was spotted the next night on S. Madison Street by a patrolling officer and taken into custody.

He faces one count of attempted murder along with charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness, both felonies.