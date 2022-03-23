MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County man is accused of striking his own grandfather at least 10 times in the face with a blunt object before setting fire to his house and leaving the 72-year-old inside.

Justin L. Hollingsworth, 29, of Bloomington faces criminal charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony and arson, a Level 4 felony.

Booking photo of Justin Hollingsworth

According to court documents, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on Tuesday to the 8900 block of South Ketcham Road in Bloomington where a residence was on fire. Deputies arrived to find a 72-year-old man lying in the front yard while his home burned.

Police said the man was badly injured, suffering from “severe facial trauma” and “swelling about the head.” Despite his injuries, police said the man was able to tell deputies that his grandson, Justin Hollingsworth, had assaulted him with a blunt object inside the home. Hollingsworth then allegedly intentionally set the residence on fire with his grandfather still inside.

Police said Hollingsworth emerged from a woodline prior to the victim being transported to a hospital. He was taken into custody after his grandfather identified him to deputies.

The grandson’s account

After taking Hollingsworth into custody, court documents reveal police interviewed him about what had occurred at his grandfather’s residence. Hollingsworth reportedly told police that he and his grandfather had been inside the home when they were attacked by an intruder. He claimed to have chased the intruder into the woods but said he was unable to catch him.

When police pressed Hollingsworth for more details about his version of events, he reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right and didn’t answer the investigator’s questions, requesting an attorney instead.

The grandfather’s account

Police spoke to the grandfather while he was recovering at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, court documents state. According to him, Hollingsworth had been living with him at his South Ketcham Road residence.

On Thursday, the victim said, the two got into an argument. While the grandfather was standing in the kitchen, he told police he heard Hollingsworth say, “I’m going to beat you to death with this stick. When he turned around, he told police he was struck in the eye. The victim said his grandson then struck him at least 10 times in his head as he was helpless to fight back or protect himself.

After the attack, Hollingsworth allegedly emptied a two-gallon gas can all around his grandfather who was laying on the kitchen floor. He then ignited the gas and left the home and his grandfather inside.

According to the documents, the grandfather told police he had tried to stop the fire from spreading with the sink’s sprayer but couldn’t quench the flames. Giving up on putting out the fire, he had no choice but to escape.

The grandfather told police he was having trouble remembering some details and was in an “immense amount of pain” but was reportedly adamant that his grandson was responsible for the fire and his injuries, the document state.

The aftermath

A doctor told police the victim suffered from a brain bleed as well as multiple broken and/or shattered bones in his face from the attack. He ended up having to be flown from Bloomington to Indianapolis due to the extent of his injuries, the court documents revealed.

According to the documents, police spoke to a fire investigator who revealed his investigation pointed to the fire being set intentionally. A red gas can was located just outside the back door of the residence and the odor of gasoline was detected inside the home.

Hollingsworth was booked into the Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges. The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office stated they have filed a motion to revoke Hollingsworth’s bail.