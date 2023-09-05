ELLETSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Bloomfield man Tuesday morning after he led police on a chase on I-69 near Bloomington.

According to a news release, an Indiana State Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver pickup truck traveling southbound on I-69 near Bloomington around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The release said that the vehicle, a silver pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Christopher Weaver, refused to stop.

The trooper initiated a car chase of the suspect’s vehicle, with Weaver reaching speeds between 70 and 120 miles per hour. The release said the pursuit continued westbound on SR46 until Weaver pulled into the parking lot of a nursing home in Ellettsville.

Officials said that Weaver was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, as well as three misdemeanors related to the incident.