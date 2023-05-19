BEECH GROVE, Ind. — One man is dead and a suspect is in jail accused of killing his former roommate at an apartment in Beech Grove.

On Thursday afternoon, police claim 21-year-old Jackson Porter called 911 and told dispatchers he shot his former roommate inside an apartment they shared since November.

After the suspect put his gun down and surrendered, police found 21-year-old Alexander Bohman dead on the couch.

“I think it’s terrible,” said Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley. “It’s better to just walk away from the problem, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.”

According to the affidavit, Porter told police he bought the gun and some hollow point ammunition just three hours before the killing, then went to the apartment and watched YouTube with the victim.

Porter then allegedly told police he went to the bathroom and put in earplugs because “guns are loud”.

Porter said he came out of the bathroom and pointed the gun at Bohman, who was sitting on couch in the front living room, and stated, “I will not sell drugs for you anymore.”

Porter said he shot him Bohman “a bunch of times.” Porter then said he reloaded his gun and shot Bohman 2-3 more times in the face, specifically the left side of his head.

Police claim Porter told detectives Bohman had threatened him in the past, but had not made any threats leading up to the shooting.

“These are kids. They’re 21-years-old. We’ve got a 21-year-old deceased and another 21-year-old who has ruined his life,” said Buckley.

The deadly shooting at the Beech Meadow apartment complex marks only the third homicide in Beech Grove in the last three years, but two of those killings have now taken place over the last couple of weeks.

The murder arrest comes less than a month after 26-year-old Demarcus French died after being shot in the stomach at a different apartment complex on Albany Street.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley says in that case the victim stepped in to break up an argument between two women when he was killed.

“We can’t continue down this road and police can’t do it by themselves,” said Buckley.

Buckley insists police can’t stop the violence until people learn to settle disputes peacefully.

“The two homicides in our city this year, I don’t know how any law enforcement agency could have prevented the outcome,” said Buckley.

Porter is being held without bond at the Marion County jail pending the filing of formal charges.