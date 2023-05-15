BEDFORD, Ind. — A Bedford man was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to breaking into a local gun store and stealing handguns.

Calvin Levi Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty to theft from a federally licensed firearms dealer. After his sentence, Johnson will be required to serve two years of probation.

According to court documents, Johnson used a hammer to break open a display case inside a knife and gun shop in Bedford early in the morning on Jan. 11, 2022.

After smashing open the display case, Johnson reportedly stole 16 handguns.

Police said all of the firearms were eventually located and confiscated by police after investigators served a serach warrant on Johnson’s home.

“Thefts from gun retailers help to arm criminals and drive the violence in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “Identification and prosecution of gun traffickers helps to stem violent crime at its source and is a top priority for federal law enforcement.”