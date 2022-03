BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a possible road rage incident.

325 W is shut down between Georgetown Road and 200 N due to the incident. Police say the scene is being investigated as a possible road rage incident in which a black Dodge challenger left the scene. Statflight is on the scene.

Police are asking that if you witnessed this incident to call Dispatch at 812-379-1689.