INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found dead inside a residence Sunday after police were on the scene of an armed, barricaded subject on Indy’s west side for over four hours.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Countryside Drive on Indy’s west side in reference to a shots fired disturbance report.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers said they found an adult man with a firearm outside a residence and attempted to make contact with him. Officers said the man then fled inside and fired an unconfirmed number of shots, however it is unknown if the shots were aimed toward the officers.

Due to police confirming shots fired, IMPD officers contacted SWAT. Members of the SWAT team attempted to contact the man inside for multiple hours, police said, but were unsuccessful.

After failed attempts to speak with the man, SWAT made entry into the barricaded residence. Inside, police said they found three people dead, one female and two males. Cause of death for the three people is unknown at this time, police said, and IMPD has not released their identities.

IMPD homicide and critical incident detectives are currently on the scene of the incident conducting a death investigation, police said.

No other information is available at this time, according to IMPD officers on scene.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.