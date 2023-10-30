MUNCIE, Ind. — A Ball State University student has been charged after he reportedly kept a handgun with an extended magazine and a “shiny” gold switch in his dorm room, a gun that was linked to a shooting earlier this month.

According to court documents filed on Saturday, 20-year-old Ian Neberz was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

One count of shooting a machine gun, a Level 4 felony

One count of possession of a machine gun, a Level 5 felony

One count of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony

One count of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.

On Oct. 21, officers were called to a home in north Muncie on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, the affidavit for probable cause said that “automatic gunfire erupted and people began running.” At that time, officers were not able to locate the shooter.

Through witness interviews, the documents said that a description and social media name was discovered. The suspect, who police identified as Neberz, was located in his Ball State dorm room and was placed into custody.

A witness described Neberz as having a black Glock handgun with a tan extended magazine and a “shiny” gold switch on the back. The documents said in an interview with police, Neberz initially denied having a gun and “even being outside when the shots were fired.”

Later in the interview, officials said Neberz reportedly admitted he fired rounds at someone, but only “after they fired at him first.” Neberz also denied that he had the gun that was described by the witness, telling police the firearm was in Indianapolis with another person.

A search of Neberz’s dorm room was conducted by police, the documents read. Police reportedly found a “Glock handgun with a tan extended magazine and a gold switch” in Neberz’s backpack. Police also reportedly found a bag containing an off-white substance that Neberz reportedly admitted was ecstasy.

“(The officer) asked Ian why he did not tell (them) about the gun being in his room even after (the officer) advised him we were getting a warrant and he said, ‘I was going to jail anyways,'” the documents read. “Ian refused to speak with (the officer) about the switch and how he acquired it.”

The documents said that Neberz was transported to the Delaware County Jail without incident.