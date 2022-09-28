AVON, Ind. — Around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Avon Police Department responded to a report of two people shot near the 7300 block of Glensford Drive.

When officers arrived, they located a woman and a 4-year-old girl with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). Both of them have been transported to Indianapolis hospitals. Police do not know who fired the gun at this point.

Police believe that the victims are residents of the home or family members of the residents.

A preliminary investigation by police showed that the home contained multiple firearms.

Officers have secured the scene and do not have an active threat nor a suspect in the area at this time.

We currently have a crew on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by police. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.