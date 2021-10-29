Authorities seek info on woman accused of stealing thousands in equipment from Indy business

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from an Indianapolis business by making a fraudulent purchase.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said detectives are looking into the incident, which took place on October 5 at about 9:30 a.m. and resulted in the theft of over $3,800 from Sutton-Garten Welding Supplies & Gases at 901 North Senate Avenue.

The woman obtained the following equipment:

Miller Maxstar 161 Welding Machine W/X-Case Serial Number NB400250L

Hyper Ferm Powermax 30 Air System Plasma Metal Cutter Serial Number 30AIR-033895

Crime Stoppers added that she drove to the business in a silver or gray four-door Chevy car.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Those who submit tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.