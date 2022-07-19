INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying three individuals accused in a robbery on the city’s west side.
The incident took place in the 200 block of North Mickley Avenue — near Mickley and Ohio Street — on July 5.
According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, a male walked around the area for a bit before approaching the victim, pointing a gun at her and demanding her bag. He was described as about 6′ tall wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.
Crime Stoppers said he had two male associates with him. One was described as about 5’5″ tall with a medium build wearing a long-sleeved white t-shirt and dark jeans. The other associate was described as about 5’7″ tall with a thin build, a dark hoodie and red Jordans sneakers.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.