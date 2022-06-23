INDIANAPOLIS — At least six people were shot within a short span of 30 minutes overnight Thursday in Indianapolis, including a child and an innocent bystander hit by gunfire.

2 shot on Belhaven Place

The violence began around 12:30 a.m. with a shots fired call on the far east side at apartments on Belhaven Place, near the Washington Square Mall.

Police say an adult male and a juvenile male were both found with gunshot wounds. Their relationship is unknown, but investigators believe their injuries are from the same incident.

IMPD investigates shooting on Belhaven Place.

Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

“This crime scene area spreads out down through the apartment complex. There are multiple shell casings,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook. “This is something we’re still going to have to look through and determine how each one was related.”

Community East Hospital walk-in victim

Around 12:53 a.m., a walk-in shooting victim showed up at Community East Hospital on Ritter Avenue. Police believe this shooting was related to a shots fired incident at 42nd and Meadows, which is about five miles away.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

3 shot on N. Dexter Street

IMPD also responded to a shooting reported around 12:55 a.m. in the 1900 block of N. Dexter Street near Ebenezer Missionary Baptish Church.

One person was found shot at this location. Police say it was an innocent female bystander who was shot in the leg.

Three other people from the same incident showed up at Eskenazi Hospital, although police at the crime scene told us only two had been shot. The third person had been hurt trying to get away. All three are believed to be stable.

Shell casings cover Dexter Street following shooting.

Police believe the four were hurt because people were shooting at each other on opposite sides of Dexter Street. At least one home and several vehicles were hit in the crossfire.

“We’re just happy at this point that nobody else sitting in their living room or sitting in their bedroom got a stray round in the head and killed them,” said IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner.

Police say the scene of the shooting is considered a “hot spot” in the city, so officers were already nearby and able to provide a quick response.

“It would be nice if we could move this crime out of this neighborhood, and I’m sure eventually it will happen if good people get in here and start buying the homes,” said Buckner.