INDIANAPOLIS – A weekend in central Indiana became deadly after a total of 24 people were shot over a three-day period. IMPD confirmed one person is dead and many others are in critical condition.

Total weekend numbers as of 9:00 p.m. on Sunday:

Total of 24 people shot. This includes 22 in Indianapolis, one in Cumberland and one in Elwood.

Total of 19 incidents between 2:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 p.m. Sunday.
Total of 26 injuries (24 from gunshot wounds, one from stab wounds and one from trauma).

(24 from gunshot wounds, one from stab wounds and one from trauma). Total of 4 shootings involving juveniles. Three of the shootings are believed to be accidental. IMPD confirmed three of the ages 8, 11 and 13. The fourth child is believed to be 12 years old.

Here is a breakdown of when and where each of the incidents happened:

Friday, June 9 – Six shootings, one killed, six people shot and one stabbed

2:00 p.m.: 1200 block of North Tuxedo Street. A 13-year-old was shot and transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition. This is believed to be an accidental shooting.

3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: S J Street, Elwood. One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting.

4:00 p.m.: 3500 block of Colorado Avenue. One woman was shot, and one was woman stabbed. Both were transported to a local hospital and were awake and breathing.

5:00 p.m.: 4000 block of Breton Street. An 8-year-old boy was shot and transported to Riley Hospital and was awake and breathing. This is believed to be an accidental shooting.

9:00 p.m.: 2900 block of Station Street. One man was shot and killed. This marks the 100th homicide in Indianapolis this year.

10:00 p.m.: 4100 South Post Road. An 11-year-old girl was shot and was in critical condition as of Saturday morning. This is believed to be an accidental shooting.

Saturday, June 10 – Five shootings and seven people shot

3:00 a.m.: Eskenazi Hospital for a walk-in person shot report. The man is in stable condition with injuries consistent with a graze wound.

3:30 a.m.: 65 East Pearl Street. Three people were shot, and all were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

9:30 a.m.: Eskenazi Hospital for a walk-in person shot report. The person is in stable condition. The original incident is believed to have happened at East 42nd Street and N. Arlington Avenue.

4:45 p.m.: Community East Hospital for a walk-in person shot report. An adult with gunshot wounds was located by police. Their condition is unknown at this time. The original incident is believed to have occurred in the 3700 block of N. Post Road.

9:30 p.m.: S. East and Lincoln Streets. One man was shot and transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. The original incident is believed to have happened near 200 E. Caven Street.

Sunday, June 11 – Eight shootings, 11 people shot and an additional person injured

1:00 a.m.: Methodist Hospital for a walk-in person shot report. This person is in critical condition. The original incident is believed to have happened in the 600 block of South High School Road.

1:30 a.m.: Devon Avenue and East Washington Street. One juvenile was shot at a party. He was transported to Riley Hospital in good condition.

3:00 a.m.: 2300 block of West 16th Street. Two men were shot and transported to area hospitals. One man is in critical condition and one man is in serious condition.

5:30 a.m.: East 34th St. and North Keystone Avenue. One person was shot and is in stable condition.

7:00 a.m.: Community East Hospital for a walk-in person shot report. IMPD located two men with gunshot wounds. They are both in stable condition.

5:00 p.m.: 3707 Roseway Lane. One person was shot after what detectives believe was a disagreement between the victim and a known suspect. The suspect was detained and later released.

8:15 p.m.: South State Avenue and Palmer Street. Two people were shot and a third was injured after a fight on Indy’s southeast side. The condition of the two people with gunshot wounds is unknown at this time. The third victim had “injuries consistent with trauma,” after he was hit with a brick. IMPD confirmed 31-year-old Damien Boyce was arrested for burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal recklessness, and battery.

9:15 p.m. 11500 block of Taftwood Drive. One person was shot near the Knoll Ridge apartment complex. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.