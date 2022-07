IMPD on scene at a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — At least 2 people are dead and 2 more are injured after a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies and witnesses on the scene confirm to CBS4 that at least 2 people were killed in the shooting inside the mall and that multiple more were injured.

The mall has a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers as well as Indiana State Police and other agencies outside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods.

