INDIANAPOLIS – An argument between siblings over whether the brother should be paying to stay at his sister’s house led to a deadly shooting, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers responded to the 8700 block of Hosta Way around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving an incomplete 911 call in which the caller said he’d shot his sister in self-defense.

When police arrived, they found 37-year-old Ashlee Atkins had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene; police took her brother, 30-year-old Krystopher Monroe, into custody for questioning.

Some of Atkins’ four children were inside the home when it happened, police said.

The oldest child, a teenager, told police his mother and uncle had been arguing, waking him up. He gathered his younger siblings and suggested they go outside to get away from the argument.

He and one of his siblings rode their bikes and then came back home; the two were still arguing. He “heard two loud bangs and then it got quiet.”

He went around the back of the house, kicked in the back door and went into the garage, where he saw his uncle holding a shotgun while his mother lay on the floor bleeding, according to court documents.

His uncle, Monroe, yelled at him to leave, the teen said, adding that he heard his uncle say, “Ashlee, are you dead?”

Scared for his brothers and himself, the teen led them to a neighbor’s house to get help and call police. The teen said his uncle panicked and “looked like he regretted what happened,” according to court documents.

He also called his stepfather to report what happened, telling him that “Uncle had shot Mom.”

Another of Atkins’ sons said he was upstairs playing video games when he heard his mother and uncle arguing “about his uncle not paying to stay at [Atkins’] home.” As the argument continued, the teen heard Monroe say, “You not gonna do nothing,” followed by two loud bangs.

He went downstairs and saw Monroe with a shotgun. Monroe told him to go outside, where the teen found his brothers.

During an interview with police, Monroe said he and his sister had been arguing “for a few hours.” He claimed he tried “several times” to get away, but she kept following him. He planned to leave, he told police, but realized he’d left his wallet in the garage and went to retrieve it.

In Monroe’s account, he retrieved his wallet as well as his shotgun and a backpack. He told police he was trying to walk past his sister when she “came towards him.” He maintained the gun “went off accidentally,” according to court documents. He then said he pumped the shotgun to chamber another round and the “shotgun went off a second time.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Atkins died from gunshot wounds and ruled her death a homicide. Police arrested Monroe on a preliminary murder charge.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.