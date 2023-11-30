INDIANAPOLIS — An Anderson resident has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 49-year-old Barry Willis, a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, was sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the charge. Willis was also sentenced to three years probation after his prison sentence.

Officials said Willis was first released from the Indiana Department of Correction to parole in January 2022. The release said that he failed to contact his parole officer and a warrant for his arrest was issued in February 2022.

In April 2022, officials found that Willis was reportedly dealing narcotics, had a firearm and pointed a firearm at a juvenile. When law enforcement went to Willis’ home in Anderson to conduct a search warrant, officials said that Willis barricaded himself in the attic and refused to comply with investigators.

After a four-hour standoff, Willis was taken into custody. Official said they found a loaded 9mm pistol under his bed. Willis had previous felony convictions in Anderson and Muncie between 1994 and 2017, ranging in charges of methamphetamine dealing, burglary, theft, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

“For decades, this defendant has been a menace to the people of East-Central Indiana. Prior convictions and prison sentences have not seemed to alter his utter disrespect for the law and public safety,” Zachary A. Myers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in the release. “The sentence imposed here demonstrates the serious consequences awaiting repeat, violent felons who continue to illegally possess firearms. I commend the ATF, Indiana State Police and our federal prosecutor for ensuring this career criminal spends years in federal prison and off our streets.”