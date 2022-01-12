Arrest made in deadly shooting of woman attempting to break up fight between family members

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have announced an arrest in the deadly shooting of 78-year-old Doris Bell in late December.

Montez Jointer, 39, was arrested by Indianapolis police on Wednesday and charged with reckless homicide.

Doris Bell

Family previously reported that Bell was killed while attempting to play peacemaker between two arguing family members on Dec. 29. Bell’s daughter believed her mother was shot on accident when she stepped into the heated argument.

“Grandkids were arguing with each other and my mom would always get in the middle and say, ‘Alright now,’” said the victim’s daughter Tonya Cushenberry.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported that investigators were able to identify the alleged suspect which led to the charges being filed against Jointer and a warrant.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@Indy.Gov.

Anyone with information can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).

A booking photo of Montez Jointer was not available at the time of publishing.