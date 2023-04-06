INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police detectives arrested an Indianapolis man for his suspected role in a deadly double shooting on I-70 last month.

Investigators said the shooting was connected to a crash on I-70 near Emerson Avenue on March 25.

When police responded, they found two men inside the car who had been shot. One man, 30-year-old Anthony Shelman Jr., died from his injuries. The other man, who is unnamed, survived.

After a joint investigation with the Indiana Crimes Gun Task Force and Indiana State Police SWAT, police arrested Julius Willis, 24. He was found when police carried out a search warrant at a residence on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Willis has been preliminarily charged with murder and attempted murder.

A 24-year-old female was also taken into custody when suspected methamphetamine was discovered in the home. She was preliminarily charged with dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.