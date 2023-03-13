MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested after police said they found nude images of a 15-year-old on his cellphone.

Police said they were interviewing Jeffrey Mohler, 22, about an unrelated matter when he gave them consent to look at his phone.

Investigators said they found both nude images of and conversations with a 15-year-old girl. At the very onset of the message chain, it was indicated the girl was 15, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to police, Mohler also sent images of male genitalia to the 15-year-old.

He initially told detectives he thought the girl was 23 but later admitted he knew she was underage.

The messages were sent back and forth on Facebook Messenger over a nearly two-week period.

Mohler was charged with child solicitation, possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.