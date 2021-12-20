Court docs allege Killough knew he struck someone in fatal hit-and-run of child before fleeing home and going on run

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents allege that John Killough Jr. knew he struck a person with his truck before purposefully fleeing from the scene and returning to his home where he gathered his belongings and went on the run the following day.

The Dec. 11 hit-and-run resulted in the death of 11-year-old Kyson Beatty.

Killough was arrested by police a week after the fatal collision thanks to an Indianapolis couple who had let Killough stay at their home before realizing he was wanted in connection with Beatty’s death and turned him in to police.

According to court documents, Beatty was driving a small, blue 80cc Yamaha motorcycle near the intersection of S. Tibbs Avenue and Wicker Road on Dec. 11 when the child was struck by a rollback tow truck that quickly fled the scene.

Killough would end up being identified as the suspected driver of the truck thanks to tips from witnesses and the public which led to investigators locating the truck as well as Killough’s employer who owned the rollback truck.

Court documents state that police spoke to Killough’s employer and viewed footage of Killough entering the driver’s seat of the rollback truck less than an hour prior to the fatal collision.

During the investigation, police spoke with a co-worker of Killough’s who was allegedly in the passenger seats at the time of the hit-and-run. The co-worker told police Killough was driving down Wicker Road when he saw a “blue streak” and Killough swerved and there was a loud thud.

The co-worker told officers that Killough said, “Aw f***, I think I hit somebody!” But instead of stopping, Killough was said to have quickly shifted gears and sped away, reportedly saying he “can’t be caught driving the truck.”

Court records and law enforcement confirm that Killough has had several past criminal cases. Specifically, multiple felonies and misdemeanors for public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Killough had his license suspended for life back in 2004.

Police said Killough removed all his belongings from the home he was renting on Dec. 12 and no one knew where he went. His employer told police he tried to contact Killough but only received “vague texts.”

Killough would be arrested a week later on Dec. 18 when he was turned in by a couple after arriving at their home and asking if he could stay.