ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are asking for assistance solving a homicide that left an innocent young mother dead.

The killing occurred over 18 months ago, but no arrests have ever been made.

Anderson police believe the victim was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and was driving her car to the store when she was shot.

The shooting took place in early June 2022. Candles and balloons marked the spot where the 26-year-old victim crashed her car after being hit by a stray bullet around 7:30 p.m.

Kiara McCullough died in the hospital two days later.

At that time her mother tearfully begged for witnesses to come forward.

“We need some justice for my baby,” said the victim’s mother Vickie Hatter just days after the homicide. “She didn’t deserve this.”

Kiara left behind a large family, including several young kids.

Unfortunately, the person who pulled the trigger has never been held accountable for that crime.

“It’s been really hard without her. She was the centerpiece of our family,” said the victim’s aunt Johnica Hinson. “It’s just hard. It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

The victim’s family believes the shooting stemmed from a dispute at a house party along Arrow Ave.

Police are confident Kiara was not the intended target because she was simply driving down the road minding her own business when she was shot by mistake.

“In this particular case, it is a completely innocent human being who is killed out of nowhere,” said Daniel Rosenberg with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Anderson police confirm the case remains an ongoing investigation. APD partnered with Crime Stoppers to put out a poster pleading with the public to bring the family some long-overdue justice.

“You know I just think it’s incredibly tragic and if there’s anything Crime Stoppers or the community can do to solve this, I think it’s really important,” said Rosenberg.

Others agreed

“I just wish somebody would speak up, because if it was their family, they would want somebody to speak up,” said Hinson.

Because no arrests have been made, anyone with information is asked to contact either the Anderson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. There is a $1,000 reward available from Crime Stoppers if the tip leads to an arrest.