ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are currently investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred Friday at the Old National Bank on Scatterfield Road.

According to police, a Black male entered the bank armed and passed a note to a employee, demanding money from them. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the building. When officers arrived to the scene, they searched the area.

Police say the suspect is still at large but police believe the suspect is male and in his 20’s.

If you or anyone you know has information about this incident you are asked to call Anderson Police at 765-648-6755.