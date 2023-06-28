ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating a homicide in Anderson that happened Tuesday night.

Anderson Police say they were called to West 13th Street on Tuesday just after 10:30 p.m. to investigate a dead man found in the home. When officers arrived they found the victim dead later identified as 41-year-old Timothy E. Kates.

The Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy later in the week to determine the cause of death.

If anyone has information to help, you can call detectives at (765) 648-6723 or contact crime stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.