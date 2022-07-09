ANDERSON, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, Anderson Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Fulton Street on a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they located a 64-year-old male lying in the middle of the roadway, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s).

Officers quickly rendered aid to the victim. Soon after, he was transported to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.